Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue, with scattered rain possible Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s across the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.
Tonight is the full “supermoon” of April, and with mostly clear skies early, it should be great viewing overall. The moon is officially full at 11:33 pm tonight.
Some high, thin clouds may develop by daybreak Tuesday, with morning low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Mostly sunny skies will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and high temperatures back in the mid-80s.
Friday may bring scattered rain showers as a weak cold front moves across the region. The risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms appears quite low at this point and the rain should end by Friday evening as the front pushes south and away from us.
Even with more clouds and showers in the forecast, we should still push 80° on Friday.
The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Enjoy the sunshine!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
