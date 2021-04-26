Cabarrus School to host COVID vaccine clinics

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) will hold COVID Vaccine Clinics at West Cabarrus High School in May and June. The clinics are open to the public; anyone 16 years old and older is now eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7th (1st dose) and May 28th (2nd dose) AND from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 12th (1st dose) and June 2nd (2nd dose).
Register online for an appointment. Visit the CCS district website at www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us and locate the article about vaccine clinics in the Headlines & Features section to access any of the registration links.
On your appointment day, be sure to bring the appropriate registration form and your health insurance card.* Please park in the student parking lot located toward the back of the school. This lot has direct access to the main and auxiliary gyms.
The North Carolina Communicable Disease law** allows students younger than 18 to receive immunizations without parental consent. However, CHA and your child’s school encourage parents and adolescents to have conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine prior to scheduling an appointment.
*Insurance cards are not required.
** Reference North Carolina General Statutes 90-21.5 & 130A-135.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.