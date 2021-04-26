Big warm-up in this week’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate today all across the WBTV viewing area with nice, warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, though it will be cooler in the mountains.
Clear skies and seasonably cool tonight, lows will drop back into the 40s in most neighborhoods.
I’m forecasting a big warm-up for the midweek period, with low to mid 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
Friday may bring a few showers as a weak cold front moves across the region. The risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms appears quite low at this point and the rain should end by Friday evening as the front pushes south and away from us. Even with more clouds and showers in the forecast, we should still push 80° on Friday before more seasonal 70s return for the weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
