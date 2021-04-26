Annual rehabilitation work on city sewer lines to begin Monday in Concord

The annual CIPP Lining project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure. This year’s project encompasses approximately 28,000 linear feet of sewer line and 108 manholes. During the project, city contract crews will clean all of the sewer lines, and then use a steam process to line the manholes. Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process.