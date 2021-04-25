The warming trend begins!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet Saturday, this will be a day to dry out and heat up. With clouds decreasing through the day, highs will reach the low 70s. Anything you missed doing outside yesterday, you can make up for today.
The new week looks like a quiet one. Rain chances will be hard to find. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s. After that, we will spend a few days in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will steer clear of frost/ freeze territory. We will only bottom out in the 50s or 60s each morning.
The next chance for rain will be on Friday. There’s about a 30% chance at this point. We’re still about an inch behind on rainfall, so it wouldn’t be bad to stock up on a little more. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Next weekend only brings a small shower chance and highs in the 70s.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
