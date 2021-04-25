Warm and sunny start to the week with some late week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be clear and chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s across the Charlotte Metro area and Piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Sunny skies will start off the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Monday afternoon.
The NC mountains can expect pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Warmer temperatures develop for midweek with low to mid-80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny through midweek.
Scattered rain and storms are possible on Friday as a cold front moves across the region, yet rain coverage is still uncertain at this time.
Some weather data shows more widespread rain, while other data suggests drier conditions.
Friday afternoon will remain warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
The weekend may start off with a few rain showers and storms for Saturday with dry conditions expected for Sunday.
Weekend high temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a wonderful week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.