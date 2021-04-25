Tree, power lines fall on busy Cabarrus Co. road, blocking lanes, knocking out power

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A large tree fell toppled on a busy Cabarrus County road Sunday evening, blocking the road and knocking out power in the area.
Officials said trees and power lines fell across NC 24/27 between Reed Mine Road and Highway 601.
Traffic lights were out at 601 and 24/27 because of the power outage,
Midland Fire and Rescue said the eastbound lanes opened around 9 p.m., and that Duke Energy crews will be working through the night.
The westbound lanes remain closed while crews work.
“Crews will be working well into the night on the scene,” Midland Fire and Rescue said. “Slow down in the area when the road opens. Give the Duke crews room to safely work.”
