Tree, power lines fall on busy Cabarrus Co. road, blocking lanes, knocking out power

*ROAD CLOSURE* A large tree has fallen across 24/27 between Reed Mine Rd and Hwy-601 All lanes closed both directions due to poles wires and tree down. Traffic lights at 601 and 24/27 are completely out due to the power outage, @DukeEnergy is on the way. @midlandnc @wcnc @wsoc pic.twitter.com/lFximcTzeq