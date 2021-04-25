Person injured in shootout following altercation at gas station in York

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot during a shootout Saturday evening in York County, according to York police.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Ross Cannon Street, about four miles from a gas station where an initial argument took place.
York police said after the argument in the gas station parking lot, about four blocks away, one person pulled out a gun and fired a shot. In a return fire, the initial shooter was struck.
One person was taken to Piedmont Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.
Police have not made an arrest, but they believe they know the shooter.
