Overnight fire destroys front of northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Smoking materials were blamed in the ignition of a fire that burned the front of a home near Reedy Creek Park.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home off Hereford Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived on scene, they noted heavy fire was showing.
Fire investigators determined the blaze was started in the garage due to discarded smoking materials. They did not say what those materials were.
No injuries were reported. Damaged incurred is estimated to be around $55,000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.