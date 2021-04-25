Officers make second arrest in 2019 homicide

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for a Landis homicide that took place in 2019.
Officers arrested Kiquan Larence Freeman for the murder of Timothy Austin Hall on Aug. 16, 2019. Freeman was charged April 25 with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers made the first arrest in 2020. Elizabeth Raye Freeman was charged with murder at that time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Safrit with the Landis Police Department. Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-639-5245 or submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.
