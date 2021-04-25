Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass

Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass
TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 25: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Source: Sean Gardner)
By John Zenor (Associated Press) | April 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 7:07 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski is the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged the embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500 when he and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory.  

Keselowski led just one lap, the last one.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)