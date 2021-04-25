Black Bear pays a visit to a few neighbors in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Oaks Avenue area of Port Allen discovered a black bear wandering the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Robin Hurst woke up to her cameras going off, at first she thought it was just a cat, but when she looked outside the window, “I called my husband and he said ‘what,’ and I said there’s a black bear in the backyard, and he said ‘a what?’ I said a bear!”
Around 6:15 this morning, a black bear made his rounds in a Port Allen neighborhood near the river.
Luckily, Hurst caught all of the action on camera, “By the time the black bear came back by my driveway, he started to kind of running. The police car came, so they were like face to face like who’s going to make the first move.”
That’s when the bear decided to climb in a tree, bringing together a huge crowd of fans to bear watch.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries tried to tranquillize the bear, but they say they couldn’t get a clear shot. They say the bear will probably be in the tree for a while until he feels safe to come down.
A neighbor tells us the bear is still in the tree. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries out a trap out with cinnamon rolls with vanilla poured on top.
