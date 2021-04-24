Tree falls on house during early morning storm, kills toddler in Pearl River County

By Akim Powell | April 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 11:00 PM

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-year-old was killed in Pearl River County after a tree reportedly fell on the house during the overnight storm that persisted into the early morning hours Saturday.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning on Stanford Lake Road in the Springhill community, according to officials.

Officials say a tree crashed through the house and slammed into the sleeping child’s bedroom, fatally injuring the toddler.

