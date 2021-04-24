Rain diminishes overnight with warmer and drier weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible through early tonight with spotty rain showers possible overnight.
Overnight low temperatures will remain cool with lower 50s around daybreak Sunday.
Sunday may start off with some patchy fog early, and some spotty rain in the mountains, yet we will all see clearing skies and more sunshine as the day goes on.
Sunday afternoon will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s for the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.
Sunday night will remain mostly clear and chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s.
Mostly sunny skies will start off the workweek with high temperatures in the mid-70s for Monday with lower 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Clouds will increase more for the end of the week as a cold front approaches the area late Thursday into Friday.
An isolated rain shower or storm is possible late Thursday with a few rain showers and storms possible for Friday.
Friday will remain warm, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Next weekend looks to feature a few isolated rain showers and storms, with high temperatures in the 70s.
Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant weather for Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
