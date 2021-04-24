Police: 19-year-old killed in self-defense shooting in Rock Hill

By WBTV Web Staff | April 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 7:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old accused of an assault in a Rock Hill apartment was shot to death Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting was in self-defense and defense of others, and no charges will be filed.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Eagles Place.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot twice, and later died.

Investigators said the 19-year-old started arguing with other people in the apartment before he assaulted them and threatened to kill them.

The 19-year-old started strangling a man, and was then shot by another person. The 19-year-old then started to strangle a woman before he was shot again. Police said he stopped the assault and collapsed.

