Police: 19-year-old killed in self-defense shooting in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old accused of an assault in a Rock Hill apartment was shot to death Saturday morning.
Police said the shooting was in self-defense and defense of others, and no charges will be filed.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Eagles Place.
Police said a 19-year-old was shot twice, and later died.
Investigators said the 19-year-old started arguing with other people in the apartment before he assaulted them and threatened to kill them.
The 19-year-old started strangling a man, and was then shot by another person. The 19-year-old then started to strangle a woman before he was shot again. Police said he stopped the assault and collapsed.
