Pasquotank County Sheriff, state and NAACP leaders call for release of body-camera video involving shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Saturday they want the body camera footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. be made public.
Under North Carolina law, the release of the video can be done by a judge.
In a recorded statement posted Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said they have asked the SBI to confirm that releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation.
“Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court hopefully Monday to have the footage released,” Wooten said. “We understand that district attorney may also present his perspective on the issue to the judge.”
Attorney General Josh Stein has also joined in on calls for the video to be released, saying in a statement that his office has reached out to District Attorney Andrew Womble to offer their assistance.
“I believe the bodycam video should be made available to the family and released publicly without undue delay,” Stein said. “Transparency is critically important in situations like this.”
Governor Roy Cooper also released a statement on Friday.
President Joe Biden is reportedly aware of what’s going and said he’d likely leave it to local authorities, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Chief Deputy Fogg said they met with Brown’s family, according to the video. Fogg said the sheriff’s office has asked the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to identify and appoint an outside sheriff’s office to come here and do an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in this incident.”
The focus on the internal affairs review will be to see if any disciplinary action need to be taken, which Fogg said they will fully cooperate with the outside investigator and begin the process immediately.
The video came minutes after the Pasquotank NAACP chapter called for Sheriff Wooten’s resignation during a family press conference on Saturday afternoon.
“On behalf of the Pasquotank County branch [NAACP], we today are calling for his resignation,” chapter president Keith Rivers said. “Sheriff Wooten, you’ve had the opportunity. The district attorney, you had the opportunity right now to get it together. We owe this, you owe this, you are elected officials.”
