Man arrested after woman dies during domestic dispute at southeast Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a woman died in a southeast Charlotte hotel room early Saturday.
An unresponsive woman was found in a hotel room on Yorkmont Road shortly before 4 a.m. Porsche Nicole Lloyd, 30, was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
After investigating, police believe the death was a homicide.
Police arrested 44-year-old Terry Wayne Stephens and charged him with murder.
Investigators say the two were dating at the time.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.