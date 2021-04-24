Lee Connor to become interim Harrisburg Town Manager effective June 1

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - During a closed session meeting on April 22, Town Council named Lee Connor the Interim Town Manager upon departure of the current Town Manager Haynes Brigman on June 1, 2021.
Mr. Connor is the Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Harrisburg and has previously served as the Interim Town Manager on multiple occasions. Prior to becoming the Assistant Town Manager in 2017, Mr. Connor was the Finance Director upon joining the Town in July 2010. He has an MBA and is licensed as a CPA and CGMA (Chartered Global Management Accountant), along with being a member of ICMA (International City/County Management Association) and NCCCMA (North Carolina City County Managers Association). Before joining the Town, he had more than 10 years of auditing experience with a large public accounting firm specializing in government and not-for-profit accounting. Mr. Connor has resided in Harrisburg with his wife and two children since 2011.
Council also appointed Rob Donham as the Interim Assistant Town Manager. Mr. Donham is the Engineering and Public Works Director for the Town of Harrisburg. Prior to becoming the Engineering and Public Works Director in 2019, Mr. Donham was the Town Engineer upon joining the Town in October of 2016. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in North Carolina and Ohio, along with being a member of the APWA (American Public Works Association), NSPE (The National Society of Professional Engineers), ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) and a founding member and former chairman of the RSPC (Regional Stormwater Partnership of the Carolinas). Previous to joining the Town, he had more than 10 years of experience in local government management in Ohio, where he served as a City Engineer, Deputy County Engineer and in various engineering and management roles within local governments. Mr. Donham has resided in Mooresville with his wife and three children since relocating from Ohio in 2016.
Town Council is working through the next steps in the process for selection of a new Town Manager.
