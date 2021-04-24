Lee Connor to become interim Harrisburg Town Manager effective June 1

Council also appointed Rob Donham as the Interim Assistant Town Manager. Mr. Donham is the Engineering and Public Works Director for the Town of Harrisburg. Prior to becoming the Engineering and Public Works Director in 2019, Mr. Donham was the Town Engineer upon joining the Town in October of 2016. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in North Carolina and Ohio, along with being a member of the APWA (American Public Works Association), NSPE (The National Society of Professional Engineers), ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) and a founding member and former chairman of the RSPC (Regional Stormwater Partnership of the Carolinas). Previous to joining the Town, he had more than 10 years of experience in local government management in Ohio, where he served as a City Engineer, Deputy County Engineer and in various engineering and management roles within local governments. Mr. Donham has resided in Mooresville with his wife and three children since relocating from Ohio in 2016.