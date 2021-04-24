LeBron James claps back at West Side bar that refuses to show NBA games until he is ‘expelled’

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Enquirer) - LeBron James responded on Saturday to reports that a West Side Bar has refused to show NBA games until he is “expelled” from the league.
“Aww Damn,” James tweeted. “I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”
The retort comes days after the owner of Linnie’s Pub in Delhi Township declared on Facebook an NBA broadcast ban, informing patrons not to come to the bar to watch games.
“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.”
The refusal to air games, according to our media partners at the Enquirer, is in response to James’ comments on social media regarding the police shooting that took place in Columbus, Ohio.
James had tweeted “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” with an hourglass emoji on Wednesday, accompanied by a photo of a police officer, who was later identified as the officer who fired shots that killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.
James removed the post and tweeted:
“ANGER (doesn’t do) any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though!” James tweeted. “My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!
“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”
The Enquirer quotes the bar owner as saying he is tired of all athletes’ statements.
“They just need to play the game and that’s it. Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”
