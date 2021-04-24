Jacksonville pastes Davidson 49-14 to advance to quarters

By Associated Press | April 24, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 11:04 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one and Uriah West ran for two scores and Jacksonville State scored five touchdowns in its first six possessions to beat Davidson 49-14 on in an opening-round FCS playoff game.

The fourth-seeded Gamecocks never trailed.

They will play the winner of Delaware State-Sacred Heart in a quarterfinal game on May 1.

Webb threw for 239 yards and ran for 68 and West ran for 76.

Coy Williams ran for 62 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Davidson.

