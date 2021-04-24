Jacksonville pastes Davidson 49-14 to advance to quarters

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one and Uriah West ran for two scores and Jacksonville State scored five touchdowns in its first six possessions to beat Davidson 49-14 on in an opening-round FCS playoff game.
The fourth-seeded Gamecocks never trailed.
They will play the winner of Delaware State-Sacred Heart in a quarterfinal game on May 1.
Webb threw for 239 yards and ran for 68 and West ran for 76.
Coy Williams ran for 62 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Davidson.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)