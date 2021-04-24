First Alert for a WET Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend, I hope they’re on Sunday; Saturday will be wet a lot of the time.
There could even be pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain is, however, something we need right about now. We’re almost two inches behind for the month of April. We could certainly stand to catch up - even if it falls on a weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s.
The rain will start to wind down this evening and it will be out of here on Sunday. We will start the day in the low 50s and highs will reach the low 70s. The sun will also make a reappearance.
The week ahead is looking fairly quiet for now. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday and the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. All of those days will be dry.
The models are not agreeing on what happens by the end of the week. One keeps us totally dry on Thursday and Friday. The other brings in a whole lot of rain on Friday. We will see which one ends up winning out. Either way, it should be mild with highs within a few degrees of 80°.
Make the most of this weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
