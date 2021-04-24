Blaze causes more than $190K in damage to east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single fire caused about $191,000 worth of damage overnight at a Charlotte home.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire around 1:09 a.m. Saturday off Albemarle Road and Dooley Drive. When they arrived, heavy fire was showing from a two story home.
CFD reported they were able to control the blaze in half an hour with the help of 27 firefighters.
The home was vacant and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews report about $191,000 of damage was incurred.
