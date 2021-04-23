Two convicted as habitual felons in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court as habitual felons for multiple offenses.
Eugene Green of Salisbury was convicted by a jury of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and the status of being a habitual felon. During the jury trial, Green did not return to court. The Honorable William A. Wood entered an order for his arrest and once he is located, sentencing will be scheduled.
On March 22, 2018, an officer with the Salisbury Police Department observed a vehicle that was stolen. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Green, fled the scene. His vehicle reached speeds as high as 112 m.p.h. and his driver’s license was revoked. Since the vehicle did not stop, another officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks. Green exited the vehicle and ran but was apprehended after falling into a ditch.
Green had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, among other convictions.
Kevin Hayes of Salisbury was convicted by a jury of two counts of felony sell methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and the status of being a habitual felon. Following the jury’s verdicts, the Honorable William A. Wood sentenced Hayes to a minimum of 66 months to a maximum of 92 months in prison.
On January 19, 2018 and February 6, 2018, Hayes sold methamphetamine and marijuana to an undercover officer in exchange for a total of $400.00. Hayes had previously been convicted of two separate counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, among other convictions.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salisbury Police Department in holding these repeat offenders accountable for their continued criminal conduct
