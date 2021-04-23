Two convicted as habitual felons in Rowan County

On March 22, 2018, an officer with the Salisbury Police Department observed a vehicle that was stolen. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Green, fled the scene. His vehicle reached speeds as high as 112 m.p.h. and his driver’s license was revoked. Since the vehicle did not stop, another officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks. Green exited the vehicle and ran but was apprehended after falling into a ditch.