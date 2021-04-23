StarMed teaming up with Town Brewing Company for vaccination event Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed, an urgent care center and family medicine practice, is teaming up with Town Brewing to host a COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday.
The event is happening Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Brewing in west Charlotte. Attendees will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a voucher for a free beer.
StarMed CEO Michael Estramonte spoke to WBTV in an interview about the event Friday evening.
“Our marketing team had this idea over a month ago and it kept on getting shot down and then this week the health department said, ‘you need to go where people are’ and Town Brewing, obviously very, very busy - Sunday they usually have a great crowd - so we figured we’d set up camp and administer vaccines here on Sunday,” explained Estramonte.
Town Brewing co-owner Mark Kutny said last year he never would have expected his brewery would be a part of this collaborative operation, but he didn’t expect to be living through a pandemic either.
“To go from being closed a year ago to now being almost fully open and distributing vaccines is wonderful,” said Kutny.
Estramonte explained that the purpose of Sunday’s event is to make the vaccine available to a younger crowd.
“The younger crowd may think that there’s not a lot of risk and truth be told, there isn’t as much for them. However, the long impact of COVID, even on lung tissue, heart tissue, even if you fully recover, what you think might be a full recovery, might not be a full recovery, and it’s not just that. You also have to take in mind that they could be spreaders as well,” explained the StarMed CEO.
Not only will Sunday’s event benefit a business that’s dealt with the restrictions and hardships of the pandemic, Estramonte is hoping it will also encourage more young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s going where the people are and making sure it’s easily accessible, and still done in a very professional manner,” said Estramonte.
