Search warrants: ‘Notebooks with cryptic writing’ found at suspect’s home in deadly Rock Hill mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies found “notebooks with cryptic writing” at a suspect’s home according to search warrants in the mass shooting that left seven people dead, including the suspect, in Rock Hill, South Carolina on April 7.
The gunman, identified as former NFL pro Phillip Adams, killed six people including a prominent doctor, the doctor’s wife, that couple’s two grandchildren and two heating and air workers.
The victims were Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie, James Lewis and Robert Shook.
Adams died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said. Adams left information at the scene and they were able to identify him, according to officials.
In the newly-released search warrants, investigators say “numerous notebooks were located with cryptic writing with different designs and emblems” during the search of Adams’s room in his home on Marshall Road in Rock Hill.
Detectives had reportedly learned that Adams had been “acting differently” and possibly following a new religion or ideology.
The documents released with the search warrants emphasize that detectives were unclear if this was a potential motive or if there was another motive involved.
Other items found or seized during the search of Adams’s home included nine guns, about eight gun clips, a box of ammunition, three medicine bottles and miscellaneous medicine, two iPads, a Macbook, a black backpack, a white three-ring binder, a black notebook, paper back book, a black full face motorcycle helmet, a dark green North Face hoodie, a passport, social security card and AAA card.
Items found in the search of the Lesslie home, the scene of the crime, included four cellphones, a tablet, more than 20 bullets or shell casings and a $1 bill.
The full search warrants and crime scene summaries were listed on the York County Sheriff’s Office website.
