SCDHEC announces support for resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced its support of resuming distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHEC issued a statement Friday evening following the CDC and FDA’s announcement the pause on the vaccine would be lifted.
“Today, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement lifting the pause on the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine after determining the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine,” DHEC officials announced. “DHEC has issued statewide notification this evening to vaccine providers that any provider with Janssen inventory, which they have been properly storing since the federal pause, is now able to administer the single-shot vaccine to the public. Providers have been instructed to utilize the updated FDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and the FDA Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers.”
DHEC encourages all South Carolinians who have not yet received their vaccination to get their Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer shots as soon as possible. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier, with many clinics offering extended hours with no appointments and no ID or insurance required.
