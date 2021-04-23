Police search for missing Columbia woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Columbia.
According to the South Congaree Police Department, Misti Lynn Boykin, 40, has been missing since April 16.
Officials describe Boykin as a white female, 5′7″, 180 pounds with long reddish hair and brown eyes.
Her fiancé says she was last seen at his mother’s home last Friday and he has not heard from her since.
If you see Boykin, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the South Congaree Police Department at 803-755-2760.
