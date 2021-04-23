Officers make two separate arrests for 11 break-ins across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police recently arrested two men Friday in connection with two series of break-ins.
Kenneth White and Bryon Keith Robinson were charged for 11 break-ins total, dating back to Dec. 8, 2020.
The first break-in was at the Grier Heights Senior Apartments. Officers were told someone broke in to a storage unit there and stole several items.
From there, officers responded to six more break-ins at the complex’s storage units over the next three months.
Through information evidence obtained, officers identified Robinson as the suspect. He was arrested April 22 and charged with seven counts of felony breaking or entering and seven counts of larceny after breaking or entering.
While this string of break-ins was underway, CMPD was also investigating commercial break-ins, starting Jan. 27 at the Food Lion at 931 N. Wendover Road.
The break-in happened in the early morning hours. The front door was damaged and property stolen.
Officers responded to three other break-ins through April 14 at this location. Each time, officers found the front of the business damaged and property stolen.
Officers were able to identify White as the suspect. He was arrested April 15 and charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering and four counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
