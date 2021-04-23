Man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.
Johnny Benfield, 31, is wanted on charges of kidnapping and assault and batter of a high and aggravated nature, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not release any details about what led to the charges.
Benfield is described as being 6′2″ tall and 200 lbs. He has green/brown eyes and brown hair, which investigators say he may have cut short.
The sheriff’s office also had a message for York County residents: “For those who continue to tear down his wanted posters we’re hanging around the county, don’t worry we have a lot of paper at the YCSO.”
Anyone who sees Benfield or has information on his whereabouts should call 803-628-3059.
