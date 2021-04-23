Man sentenced to 5 years in prison in deadly DUI crash in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to five years in prison in a DUI case from 2019 that left one person dead after a crash on I-77 in South Carolina.
Tylik Simril had been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.
On Friday, Simril entered an Alford plea to felony DUI with death and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The victim, Jared Blake, was a friend to the defendant and a passenger in the vehicle, officials say.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-77 southbound near mile marker 87, just north of Fort Mill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 around 10:30 p.m.
Troopers say Simril was driving a 2013 Jeep SUV south on I-77 when he drove off the left side of the road and struck the median barrier. Simril had a seatbelt on and was not injured or entrapped.
Officials said the right passenger was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where that person later died. That person was identified as 20-year-old Jared Blake.
