Lancaster police investigating five shootings in four days

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are investigating a recent string of shootings over the span of four days. None of the shootings were reported to be fatal.
The first shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at the 1500 block of Pardue Street. Officers say “numerous” shots were fired, striking multiple vehicles and a nearby apartment. Several vehicles were seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.
A shooting was reported the next day, around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 700 block of Taylor Street.
When officers arrived, they found one man was already on his way to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man told police he was standing outside Taylor Street when he heard gunshots.
Officers say he was later flown to another hospital and treated for his injuries.
The shootings continued Thursday at 10:45 p.m. at the 400 block of Clinton Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a house and car had been struck, and a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle.
Another shooting was reported at 11:30 p.m., while officers were still investigating the Clinton Avenue shooting. The second shooting took place on Chesterfield Avenue. Multiple cars and the 903 Discount Beverage convenience store were shot.
No injuries were reported.
Another shooting took place two hours later, at 1:30 a.m. Friday. As with the last case, officers were still investigating the previous shooting. The Friday morning shooting took place in the area of Lynwood Drive and Kennel Lane.
Witnesses say someone in a silver vehicle fired shots at them.
There were no injuries in this shooting, either.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings. Anyone with information should call Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.