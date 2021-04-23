Houston hospital threatens to fire workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

As of Friday, 89% Houston Methodist employees had complied with its vaccination policy, Boom stated in his email to employees. Out of about 1,200 in management who were required to be vaccinated by mid-month, two chose to leave. “We are sorry that they made that choice, but by doing so, they are putting themselves before the safety of our patients, which is not consistent with our culture,” he wrote. “By getting to 100%, we can show our community and our patients how much we care about them.”