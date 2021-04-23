First Alert Saturday: Rainy start to the weekend, with strong storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool, with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
The WBTV Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for Saturday, as widespread rain and scattered storms are expected. Rain is expected to begin in the morning hours from west to east, and taper off Saturday night. Pockets of heavy rain and storms are possible, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado possible. Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s.
Rain tapers off Saturday night, with low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Sunday. Sunday is expected to be drier, with partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 70s.
The warming trend continues for next week, with mid-70s for Monday, and 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Dry weather is expected for the early to middle part of next week, with scattered rain possible by next Thursday and Friday.
Stay weather aware for Saturday.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
