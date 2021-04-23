FIRST ALERT: Rainy, stormy start to the weekend, but sunshine returns quickly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling through the 60s and into the 50s this evening.
Mostly cloudy skies overnight and southerly breezes will keep temperatures out of the freezing zone. Lows will hit the upper 40s by Saturday morning.
A First Alert is in effect for Saturday as widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms move across the WBTV viewing area. Many neighborhoods outside of the mountains will be dry early tomorrow morning, but scattered showers are expected to roll into the Piedmont by mid-morning.
Heavier and more widespread downpours are expected areawide during the second half of the day.
Conditions will be favorable for thunderstorm development mainly south of I-85 Saturday afternoon. If any of those storm cells turn severe, they could produce damaging winds and pockets of hail. It should also be noted that an isolated tornado or two can’t totally be ruled especially in our South Carolina counties - but chances are low.
The wet weather moves out of the area Saturday night, and you’ll wake up to increasing sunshine on Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be on the cool side in the 60s, but Sunday marks the return of the 70s.
Dry conditions will persist through Wednesday with temperatures inching a bit closer to the mid 80s each day through the middle of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
