Elizabeth City asking release of video; police radio traffic says Brown shot in the back

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City council unanimously voted Friday afternoon to formally ask that body camera footage which shows the shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. be released.
Brown was killed Wednesday morning by Pasquotank County deputies as they tried to serve a search warrant on Perry Street.
Under North Carolina law, law enforcement body camera footage can only be released by a court order.
At an emergency city council meeting, the city voted to send a letter to the sheriff, the district attorney, and the SBI asking the footage be released. If denied, the city okayed the next step of going before a judge to force the release.
WITN is joining other news organizations in filing a petition to have the video released, as well.
Police radio traffic said the man was shot in the back.
The shooting death of Brown has sparked two nights of protests in the city, amid calls that authorities release more information about how the man was shot by Pasquotank County deputies.
While WITN has asked for the release of 911 calls and radio traffic recordings from the Pasquotank County 911 Center, Broadcastify.com has posted what they say are the recordings from Wednesday morning.
“Deputy: Central, advise EMS that we have a male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back. We do have a vital pulse at this time.”
Several minutes earlier, 911 alerted Elizabeth City police about the shooting.
“911: Can you respond to 421 Perry Street, we have shots fired. We have shots fired. EMS and fire is en route.”
WITN has received no response from Pasquotank County on our request for the recordings, which are public records under North Carolina law.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten has only said Brown was shot by his deputies during the execution of a search warrant of which Brown was the subject.
On Thursday, a neighbor told WITN that Brown was shot by a deputy as he was driving away.
The SBI is investigating the shooting.
