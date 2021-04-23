Caldwell County Schools responds to students’ ‘reenactment’ of George Floyd death

“Earlier today, I was made aware of a picture of two Caldwell County students reenacting the scene involving George Floyd that we have all become aware of. This troubling and disturbing image has been distributed through various social media platforms. I want to stress that this image does not represent the values, beliefs or ideals of the Caldwell County Schools. Our desire is for our school system to inspire, motivate, and educate students. Our work must involve building and strengthening relationships, not tearing down and separating. We desire that our schools provide places of physical and emotional safety for our students, staff, and visitors. We are appalled by this behavior and extend our apologies for any emotional turmoil that it has caused. We pledge to use this as a catalyst for work in our system to build harmony as we strive to stand together, united, in support of one another.”