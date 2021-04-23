Caldwell County Schools responds to students’ ‘reenactment’ of George Floyd death

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A photo depicting two white South Caldwell High School students reenacting the death of George Floyd earlier this week has sparked outrage in the community.
The two students involved appear to have been suspended, but multiple posts circulating on social media – including at least one screenshot of an email sent out presumably to Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps – are calling for harsher punishments.
For example, “Everyone involved in this ‘reenactment’ as well as whoever took the photo needs to be expelled from South Caldwell – the lack of punishment is only showing the community where South Caldwell stands on Racism [sic].” was included in the email.
Multiple tweets and other social media posts have also called for the students’ expulsions, and an online petition has been created with the goal of their expulsions.
Phipps released a district-wide message Friday evening addressing the photo:
“Earlier today, I was made aware of a picture of two Caldwell County students reenacting the scene involving George Floyd that we have all become aware of. This troubling and disturbing image has been distributed through various social media platforms. I want to stress that this image does not represent the values, beliefs or ideals of the Caldwell County Schools. Our desire is for our school system to inspire, motivate, and educate students. Our work must involve building and strengthening relationships, not tearing down and separating. We desire that our schools provide places of physical and emotional safety for our students, staff, and visitors. We are appalled by this behavior and extend our apologies for any emotional turmoil that it has caused. We pledge to use this as a catalyst for work in our system to build harmony as we strive to stand together, united, in support of one another.”
A statement was also released by Principal Phillip Little.
“We have conducted a thorough investigation of this violation of school rules and code of conduct, and have dealt with the parties responsible and counseled with their families. When students and faculty return to school on Monday, we will be sharing a unified message of tolerance and citizenship. We want to be part of the solution in repairing relations, and we appreciate our community’s support as we work to build a stronger, more trusting and responsible school community.”
A video statement was later released on YouTube:
An email sent out by the district also said counselors will be available for students on Monday.
George Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He panicked, pleaded that he was claustrophobic and struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car. They put him on the ground instead.
A widely-shared Bystander video showed Floyd gasping repeatedly, “I can’t breathe” and onlookers yelling at a police officer to stop as the officer pressed his knee on or close to Floyd’s neck for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd slowly went silent and limp.
On April 20, Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Floyd’s neck.
