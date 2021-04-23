Bill could improve women’s access to birth control by allowing pharmacists to prescribe

“It will help really anybody in South Carolina, but certainly in rural areas, where transportation can be an issue and access to a doctor can be an issue. We have a number of counties that don’t even have an OB/GYN available, and those folks have to travel extra distances to go see a doctor and then go to their pharmacist. This will really eliminate the need for that extra step,” Ann Warner said. “We all live busy, complicated lives, and we can all use a little help in reducing the unnecessary steps we have to take to access medication that’s so safe and effective.”