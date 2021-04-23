Another record cold start before Saturday’s rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a second straight record cold start in Charlotte, we’ll enjoy partly sunny skies today with afternoon readings improving to the mid to upper 60s.
We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be nearly so cold with lows mostly in the 40s.
It will be a close call, but we may have a very brief dry window very early Saturday morning, but the trend is headed toward a cool, wet start to the weekend. Widespread rain – of about one inch - is all but certain for Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 50s north to the upper 60s south.
Thunder is also possible, especially in areas along and south / east of I-85. The rain will taper down and end late Saturday night offering more sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower to middle 70s.
Sunshine will dominate early next week with a pronounced warming trend that will take us back up into the low to middle 80s for the midweek period after a seasonal day in the 70s on Monday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
