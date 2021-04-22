17-year-old shot and killed in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kings Mountain Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. on Redwood Circle off of Cleveland Avenue. Police say they found the 17-year-old with “numerous gunshot wounds to his body.”
He was taken to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
Richard Emory Darnell Brown Jr., 20, was arrested in the case and charged with murder. He is being held at the Gaston County Detention Center under no bond.
The victim’s identity is not being released due to his age. The relationship between the victim and suspect was not provided.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call officers at 704-734-0444.
