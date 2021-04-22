Wreck seriously injures three, shuts down Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car accident left three people seriously injured and an intersection shut down Thursday evening.
Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an accident at Rozzelles Ferry and Valleydale roads at 8:23 p.m.
Details surrounding the accident are limited, but Medic transported three people. Two of the passengers had life-threatening injuries and the third was listed as having serious injuries.
