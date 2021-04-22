VACCINE TEAM: If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, what are the chances of getting sick?

If you are fully vaccinated you should still take steps to protect yourself and others in many situations, like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Take these precautions whenever you are: in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household, visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk. And you should still avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.

CDC