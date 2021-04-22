VACCINE TEAM: If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, what are the chances of getting sick?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer wrote to the Vaccine Team and said they’d been in a meeting where everyone was fully vaccinated except one person.
It turns out that person, according to the viewer, had COVID-19.
They asked us, “If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, what are the chances of getting sick?”
The good news is, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is rare for people who are fully vaccinated who are exposed to COVID-19 to get sick.
In fact, the CDC no longer recommends you isolate if you find out you’ve been around someone who has the virus.
But that changes if you start showing symptoms. The agency recommends you isolate, or seek medical attention if you feel very sick. Again, the CDC considers it unlikely.
While the odds of getting sick if you’re fully vaccinated are slim, the CDC says everyone is better off if fully vaccinated people still practice some of the safety protocols we’ve grown used to in the pandemic.
