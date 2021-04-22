VACCINE TEAM: If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, what are the chances of getting sick?

By Maureen O'Boyle | April 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer wrote to the Vaccine Team and said they’d been in a meeting where everyone was fully vaccinated except one person.

It turns out that person, according to the viewer, had COVID-19.

They asked us, “If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, what are the chances of getting sick?”

The good news is, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is rare for people who are fully vaccinated who are exposed to COVID-19 to get sick.

In fact, the CDC no longer recommends you isolate if you find out you’ve been around someone who has the virus.

But that changes if you start showing symptoms. The agency recommends you isolate, or seek medical attention if you feel very sick. Again, the CDC considers it unlikely.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
While the odds of getting sick if you’re fully vaccinated are slim, the CDC says everyone is better off if fully vaccinated people still practice some of the safety protocols we’ve grown used to in the pandemic.

If you are fully vaccinated you should still take steps to protect yourself and others in many situations, like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Take these precautions whenever you are: in public, gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household, visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk. And you should still avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.
