VACCINE TEAM: How do I report severe side effects I had after my vaccine?

VACCINE TEAM: How do you report severe side effects from the vaccine?
By Maureen O'Boyle | April 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A viewer asked, “How do I report severe side effects I have after my vaccine?”

While severe side effects are rare with the mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, if you do experience them you are encouraged to report them right away.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, has an online system for reporting severe reactions.

VAERS, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, requires healthcare professionals to report adverse effects. But you can as well. They have an online form for you to fill out. Your personal information will never be made public, according to the site.

Online reporting is strongly encouraged. Please report clinically important adverse events that occur after vaccination of adults and children, even if you are not sure whether the vaccine caused the adverse event.
The CDC provides this list of severe adverse effects. Even if what you experienced is not listed, but you feel your reaction to the shot was severe, you’re encouraged to still report it.

Reporting severe reactions is critical in vaccination safety, according to the CDC.

You can also use an app called V-Safe CDC. It is free. It’s got a lot of great information. It takes some time to navigate to the reporting page.

