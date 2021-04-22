Suicide Prevention Awareness: 5k in honor of Houston Finley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Houston Finley didn’t know his mom was taking this picture of him. His mom didn’t know when she took it, the meaning it’d later hold. Hopefully you remember Houston’s story from last month. His mom reached out after he killed himself. No note. No warning. No sign. She says he was smart, loving, athletic, and hard-working. She had no idea he was in mental pain. We did stories on WBTV News about Houston, and wrote about him here on Facebook. Ginger Finley said wanted to share Houston to let others know they weren’t alone if they were struggling.
This weekend, you can help Ginger help spread the word even more about suicide prevention. She has two events planned. You can either:
[1] Either eat good food, or
[2] Walk a virtual 5k.
First, the delicious option: “The Greenbriar Grill in Statesville has a table set up in Houston’s honor,” Ginger said. “They have pictures of him, along with mental health fliers, and bracelets. They’re donating HALF of all proceeds tomorrow—FRIDAY, April 23—to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Houston worked there and they’re going to serve Houston’s favorite foods. They have the ABSOLUTE BEST French Toast in Statesville. You have to come try it! Please, everyone, come out… and maybe help save the lives of others by doing so.”
The grill is at 308 Mocksville Highway, in Statesville. It’s a family-owned local chain grill/pharmacy run by John and Melinda Childress. Ginger says John was a mentor to her son, and Melinda has worked diligently to get the COVID vaccine to her customers and other side pharmacies. “They are excellent people,” Ginger said. “I am so grateful they’re doing this in honor of my son. This picture is Houston actually working at the Greenbriar Grill, before his untimely death.” Next up, option number two. A virtual free 5k:
- It’s on Saturday, April 24.
- Walk whenever you want, at a time best for you.
- Costs you nothing.
- Just go here >> https://tinyurl.com/Ginger5k
- Benefits the Central Piedmont Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
- When you do walk, take a picture.
- Ginger asks you post with these hashtags:
- #OutOfTheDarkness
- #SeizeTheAwkward
- #HaveARealConvo
- #AmericanFoundationForSuicidePrevention
- #MentalHealth “I could be wrong, but I feel like mental health awareness and issues are being discussed more,” Ginger said. “Of course, I’m in a bit of a bubble and really focused on trying to save other lives. But I have heard from others since sharing Houston’s story and really feel like we’re making a difference.” You are, Ginger. Absolutely. You’re not wrong. -Molly
PS: More on Houston:
- March 11 post >> http://tinyurl.com/FBHoustonGinger
- WATCH WBTV Story >> http://bit.ly/3crtNNg
- March 15 post >> http://tinyurl.com/FBHoustonGinger2
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.