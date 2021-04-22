Suicide Prevention Awareness: 5k in honor of Houston Finley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Houston Finley didn’t know his mom was taking this picture of him. His mom didn’t know when she took it, the meaning it’d later hold. Hopefully you remember Houston’s story from last month. His mom reached out after he killed himself. No note. No warning. No sign. She says he was smart, loving, athletic, and hard-working. She had no idea he was in mental pain. We did stories on WBTV News about Houston, and wrote about him here on Facebook. Ginger Finley said wanted to share Houston to let others know they weren’t alone if they were struggling.