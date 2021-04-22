S.C. governor signs five-day in-person learning bill into law

“Over the course of the past year, schools across South Carolina have been forced to create completely new instructional models to meet the needs of students during a generational pandemic. As Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree has often noted, schools have been forced to “build the plane while it was in the air.” The impact of COVID-19 on our state has resulted in instructional disruption for every student in the state, making it essential to provide the highest quality instruction to every child as we recover from the pandemic. Today, the General Assembly took a critically important step in that direction with passage of S. 704. This legislation will benefit students in three key ways. First, it ensures every family will have the option for a five-day, face-to-face instructional model for the remainder of this school year and for the entirety of next school year. The combination of safety measures in schools and increased vaccine access has made our schools increasingly safe places to learn with an educator workforce that is more stable due to the decreased need to quarantine. Second, the legislation will enable schools to make the most of federal stimulus dollars to deliver individualized instruction through hiring retired educators. These highly qualified and experienced individuals bring the expertise to schools necessary to address the effects of a year of disrupted instruction. Finally, and most significantly, S. 704 explicitly prohibits districts from assigning teachers to a dual modality instructional situation where a teacher is responsible for simultaneously directing the learning of students that are in-class and students that are online. While the legislation wisely provides districts with the ability to use dual modality instruction in “extreme and unavoidable circumstances,” the experiences of students and teachers with this instructional model this school year have clearly shown that it should only be used in the most exceptional situations. As the largest association for professional educators in the state, PSTA has heard clearly from members that a dual modality model inhibits a teacher’s ability to meet the needs of all learners by forcing teachers to divide their attention between two groups of learners that have fundamentally different instructional needs. In addition, teachers have overwhelmingly indicated that dual modality is burning out educators. In a recent survey, 95% of our members that have been assigned to dual modality indicated it is either “far more challenging” or “more challenging” than teaching in an exclusively in-person or virtual setting. Additionally, 56% of these teachers indicated they would be more likely to leave their school if asked to teach in a dual modality model again next year. In the midst of a teaching shortage crisis, our state must do all that it can to retain teachers, and the passage of the dual modality prohibition in S. 704 is a key step in that direction. While some families may still need a virtual learning model next year, their student deserves to have a fully dedicated virtual instructor, not a teacher trying to work with two different groups at the same time. PSTA applauds the members of the General Assembly for passing S. 704, and we look forward to continued legislative action to ensure the 2021-2022 school year addresses the needs of all learners.”