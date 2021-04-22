Record-breaking cold temps prompt Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for parts of our area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a record cold start of 32°, Charlotte will likely break another record on the back end of the day with a high of just 63° forecast.
The record for the day is 66° set all the way back in 1909. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today and there will be a chilly breeze as well, though it won’t be as blustery as it was Wednesday afternoon.
There’s another First Alert out for Friday morning, as there are concerns for frost across the piedmont and freeze across the mountains and Foothills. Friday morning will be frosty cold with lows in the middle 30s, followed by pleasant afternoon temperatures rebounding to the upper 60s as clouds gradually increase.
We’ll stay dry Friday night, and we may have a brief dry window very early Saturday morning, but the trend is headed toward a cool, wet start to the weekend. Widespread rain – of about one inch - is all but certain for Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 50s north to the upper 60s south.
Thunder is also possible, especially in areas along and south / east of I-85. The rain will taper down and end late Saturday night offering more sunshine Sunday with highs rebounding to the lower 70s.
Sunshine will dominate early next week with a pronounced warming trend that will take us back up into the low 80s by Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
