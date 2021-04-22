Many businesses struggling to hire, worried as restrictions are likely to ease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Businesses across North Carolina are looking forward to the summer--especially after the news that North Carolina’s Governor plans to lift COVID restrictions if trends continue to improve and more people get vaccinated.
That means businesses are ramping up hiring. But WBTV News found many businesses are struggling to fill those jobs.
“People are willing and ready to come back and have a good time, sing some songs, and do some dances,” said Michael Felt, whos own Noda 101 and The Blind Pig.
That means the bar is full inside, but hiring the staff to serve them has been a challenge.
“We were closed for about a year. During that time a lot, about half of our employees went on to completely different careers,” he said.
According to a study done on small business, 42 percent of owners cant fill job openings they have. Some say that’s because COVID-19 is still very much a concern.
“Maybe they want to come back to work but maybe just not yet. The coronavirus is not dead, it’s not like polio or something, its part of our daily lives and they don’t want to risk it,” said Felt.
Others say people are choosing to stay on unemployment benefits. Although Felt said he doesn’t feel that competition in his hiring process, other owners said unemployment is paying more than they can.
“If you’re happy collecting unemployment that’s great. And if you have a skill set that matches up with our needs and you want to work, that great too,” he said.
But as businesses owners are looking forward to fewer restrictions this summer, they are also looking for qualified candidates.
“When the time comes and we do need to expand our staff and schedule. You know where to find us..if you want a job, come talk to me.”
