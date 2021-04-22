‘It was like a war’: East Charlotte residents react to Wednesday night homicide outside of Food Lion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was business as usual outside of the Food Lion located at 9021 Albemarle Road Wednesday night. Just 24 hours earlier the grocery store’s parking lot was the site of a homicide investigation.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the store shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
East Charlotte resident Garry Davis said he drove by the site of the shooting and noticed several police officers in the parking lot.
“I was just hoping everybody was alive and safe and made it home,” said Davis.
Officers said they located a man seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the man as 28-year-old De’Anthony Ellis.
Shaggy, a manager at a nearby tobacco store, told WBTV he heard the gunfire happen. The business he manages is just yards away from the Food Lion parking lot.
“I was alone, then I heard a lot of gunshots, then I tried to find a safe place to hide,” said Shaggy.
He said he thinks he heard 10 gunshots and then saw cars scatter from the parking lot.
“I didn’t expect that in Charlotte to happen. It was like a war,” said the tobacco store manager.
CMPD detectives have now charged 22-year-old Xavier East and 23-year-old Divine Miller for Ellis’ murder. Police say that detectives determined East and Miller were the suspects in the shooting after they showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Davis asked that people not bring violence to his community.
“Please do not bring that to the east side. We don’t want that. We don’t need that around here. We just trying to come together. We don’t need that stuff right now,” said Davis.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
