Homeless encampment required to vacate from underneath NCDOT property north of uptown

Division staff was notified recently by local officials of safety concerns at a homeless encampment underneath a bridge on I-277 in Charlotte. We have been working closely with local stakeholders, and local nonprofits are working with people at the encampment to secure beds for those homeless individuals at the camp. It is our hope this process will be finished before the end of next week. Only after all the individuals have left the site will the N.C. Department of Transportation start cleaning the area.