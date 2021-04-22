Frost and freeze issues overnight, with a rainy start to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued across the NC foothills and mountains, with FROST ADVISORIES across the piedmont and Charlotte Metro area, for Friday morning. Friday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 20s for the mountains, with low to mid 30s for the piedmont.
Skies will be partly cloudy for Friday, with mild afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
The WBTV Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for Saturday, as widespread rain and scattered storms are expected. Rain is expected to begin in the morning hours from west to east, and taper off Saturday night. Pockets of heavy rain and storms are possible, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado possible. Saturday will start off in the upper 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s.
Rain tapers off Saturday night, with low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Sunday. Sunday is expected to be drier, with partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 70s.
The warming trend continues for next week, with mid-70s for Monday, and lower 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Dry weather is expected for the early to middle part of next week, with scattered rain possible by next Friday.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.