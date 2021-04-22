Frost and freeze issues overnight, with a rainy start to the weekend

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for Saturday, as widespread rain and scattered storms are expected. Rain is expected to begin in the morning hours from west to east, and taper off Saturday night. Pockets of heavy rain and storms are possible, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado possible. Saturday will start off in the upper 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s.