Four juveniles charged in armed robberies, car thefts and chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged four juveniles for their involvement in a series of armed robberies and auto thefts following a car chase.
The first incident happened just after 9 p.m. April 16. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Timber Oaks Lane for an armed robbery. A man said he was delivering food when someone approached him, pointed a gun, and stole his items, he said. Two others allegedly tried—and failed—to take his car. All three fled.
The next armed robbery happened the next day at 2:08 p.m. off the 1700 block of Chasewood Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a woman was unloading groceries from her car when someone came up, pointed a gun, and took her wallet and car keys. The person then fled.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Eastcrest Drive shortly after 6 a.m. April 19 for a stolen vehicle call. A woman told officers someone had just stolen her car while it was left running and unattended in her apartment complex’s parking lot. The car was found about an hour later.
The last event happened around 2 p.m. later that afternoon. Officers were alerted of a license plate reader hit for the vehicle involved in the April 17 armed robbery. The found the car and held a traffic stop at Timber Springs and Monroe Road, but the car didn’t stop.
The car’s occupants led officers on a chase up to Carriage Drive Circle. Then, four people left the car and ran.
Officers called in the Aviation and Canine units to catch all four.
Following interviews, one juvenile was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North and was charged with armed robbery and auto theft. The three other juveniles received charges related to armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicle, resist, obstruct, delay, and felony conspiracy to commit robbery.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.
The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at charlottecrimestoppers.com
